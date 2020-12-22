Moderna vaccine arrives; Boulder County reports four new COVID-19 deaths, 95 new cases

Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday morning received Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine and began administering it to outpatient health care workers. Meanwhile, the county recorded four new deaths from the virus and 95 new cases.

Mike Stratton, communications specialist for Boulder County Public Health, said the four people who died were residents of long-term care facilities. One of the people who died was in their 40s; one person was in their 60s; and two of the people who died were in their 80s. The deaths bring the county’s total to 171.

Stratton said roughly 175 outpatient health care workers received a vaccine from Moderna, an American biotechnology company based in Massachusetts. The vaccines were administered outside Boulder County Public’s Health facility at 3450 Broadway. Stratton said workers from about 12 facilities across Boulder County were among those to get the vaccine. He said staff who received the vaccine included people who work in hospice care facilities, nurses from the Boulder County Jail and workers at Hopelight Medical Clinic in Longmont.

“Health care workers are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, and we are thrilled to help facilitate the start of the vaccination process,” Stratton said. “The plan, of course, is to reach all the outpatient health care workers in the county quickly.”

Stratton said the county doesn’t have a specific goal or deadline for reaching health care workers, but that the next step will be identifying all such workers in the county. Outpatient health care workers, who are not affiliated with a hospital, are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Notification survey at: https://bit.ly/2M4YG0J. After completing the survey, those workers will be notified of dates and locations of vaccination clinics for outpatient health care staff.

Stratton said the county isn’t involved in how hospitals are distributing the vaccine, though, he said hospitals should be following state guidelines on how to prioritize distribution.

As of Tuesday, Celanie Pinnell, marketing manager for Boulder Community Hospital, said about 1,280 workers had received the coronavirus vaccine.

Pinnell said Boulder Community Hospital developed a priority list for vaccinating employees by following the guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local public health partners and national expert guidance.

She said the first group to be vaccinated consists of patient care providers and their support staff who are in direct contact with coronavirus patients for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period. Second priority for vaccination are inpatient care providers and their support staff that have less face-to-face contact with COVID-19 patients, along with inpatient staff who directly handle respiratory samples from patients with COVID-19, Pinnell said.

People who provide direct patient care and their support staff in clinics and other outpatient areas are third priority, Pinnell said. She said this group also includes inpatient staff in areas who don’t have face-to-face contact with COVID patients.

The final group, she said, includes employees who normally work remotely or are in administrative roles.

“At this time, BCH has received enough vaccine to vaccinate all four groups and they have been notified of their eligibility to receive the vaccine,” Pinnell wrote in an email.

At Centura Health, spokesperson Kevin Massey said, “Centura Health prioritized vaccination caregivers who have the most contact with patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19, or who are in direct contact with their infectious materials. We are then offering vaccinations to caregivers with less COVID patient contact and those who care for non-COVID patients before inviting our associates who are not involved in patient care to receive the vaccine.”

In an email last week, Kelly Tracer, spokesperson for UCHealth, said that UCHealth was following the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines, which call for vaccinating health care workers in the first phase of distribution.

“We have plans to quickly use all of the vaccine doses we receive, and we will vaccinate thousands of our health care workers across the state in the coming days,” Tracer wrote in an email Dec. 16. “That said, we do not have enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine to provide it to all of our health care workers at this point.”

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported 13,941 positive or probable cases. There have been 398 people hospitalized. As of Tuesday, there were 72 people in the hospital. The five-day average of percent positivity in diagnostic tests is 3.8%. There have been 240,621 tests taken among Boulder County residents.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported six positive tests out of 134 diagnostic tests during testing Monday, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard. There were 549 monitoring tests also taken. The campus had no isolation space in use. Since the start of the school year on Aug. 24, there have been 1,714 positive tests. To date, the campus has taken 15,764 diagnostic tests and 73,229 monitoring tests.

The Boulder Valley School District reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that it has three positive cases; two probable cases and one active case at the Boulder Transportation Terminal.

The St. Vrain Valley School District showed 24 positive cases, split between 13 students and 11 staff, according to its online coronavirus dashboard. To date, the district has reported 542 cases. There have been 376 students and 166 staff members with positive cases.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 313,552 positive or probable cases. There have been 4,369 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 3,601 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 17,481 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million people, there have been 2,056,794 people tested.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Emerald: 1

Lafayette: 3

Multiple Schools: 1

BVSD departments

Boulder Transportation Terminal: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Burlington: 1

Central: 2

Indian Peaks: 2

Legacy: 1

Lyons: 1

Mead: 1

SVVSD middle schools

Erie: 4

Sunset: 1

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2

Longmont: 1

Silver Creek: 1

Skyline: 1

Other campuses