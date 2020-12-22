Slash burning planned at Hall Ranch near Lyons

Boulder County Parks and Open Space and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office fire management program are going to burn slash piles at Hall Ranch Open Space at some point this winter when there is sufficient snow cover.

According to a news release from Boulder County Parks and Open Space, there are 30 to 50 wood piles that will be burned at the park, which is west of Lyons. There must be enough snow on the ground to ensure fire operations are safe and can be contained, the release states.

Pile burns, which help reduce the amount of fuel on the ground, don’t require the park to close. Smoke and flames might be visible in the days to weeks following the burn, but the area will be monitored during that time to ensure the fires are fully out.

For additional information, contact Senior Forester Stefan Reinold at 303-678-6202 or sreinold@bouldercounty.org. Updates will be posted to boco.org/burns.