Crews to halt Boulder Canyon work for Christmas, New Year weekends

Boulder Canyon Drive will be fully open while road crews take a break during the upcoming holiday weekends.

Crews are doing roadwork, underpass installation and retaining wall construction between mile markers 39 and 40 on Colo. 119 between Boulder and Nederland.

But according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews will not be working between Thursday and Sunday and the single-lane closures in place for construction will be lifted during that time.

Crews will also be off from Jan. 1 through Jan. 3.

Flagged single-lane closures will be used between the tunnel at milemarker 38 and Boulder from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 and 7 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31.

Up to 40-minute delays are expected through the canyon during work hours. Speed limits are reduced to 25 miles per hour in the construction zones.