No white Christmas in Boulder County, with highs in the 50s expected

For those hoping for a white Christmas, 2020 continues to be the year that disappoints.

Boulder County will not see any snow on Friday, and in fact will see unseasonably high temperatures, with highs in the 50s.

“Thursday through Saturday should be dry,” Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch wrote in an online forecast. “By Christmas Day afternoon temperatures should be a bit above average. The chances for a white Christmas are rather small for the Front Range urban corridor.”

National Weather Service forecaster Evan Direnzo was even more pessimistic.

“There’s no more snowfall predicted for Boulder County, or anywhere, so chances (for a white Christmas) are absolutely none, except in those few lucky areas with snow still on the ground,” Direnzo said Wednesday.

But even those who loosen the definition of white Christmas to just having snow on the ground might have to leave the area.

“Whatever snow you got now is what you will have,” Direnzo said. “But a lot of areas already lost their cover.”

The Front Range saw similar conditions for Christmas last year, and the expected high of 56 in Boulder is above seasonal norms but not close to the record for Christmas day, which was set in 2005 when the mercury reached 68 degrees.

Kelsch wrote that temperatures are expected to start dipping again starting next week.

“The next change to colder and more unsettled weather will probably arrive on Sunday,” Kelsch wrote.

Direnzo said there is a chance of snow toward the middle of the week as well.

“Definitely by late Tuesday expect a little bit of snow,” he said. “Right now it’s not looking like a lot, but it will definitely get colder.”