Applications for Boulder boards and commissions open

Applications are open for vacant seats on various volunteer boards and commissions in Boulder.

Groups such as the Housing Advisory Board, Human Relations Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Planning Board all have available seats.

Most serve for five-year terms, and those who apply are required to be Boulder residents.

Boulder City Council is tasked with selecting candidates for the vacant seats.

Applications remain open through 5 p.m. Jan. 28. To view the available positions, to read more about the role of each board and commission or to apply, visit bouldercolorado.gov/boards-commissions.