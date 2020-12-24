GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Arapaho and Roosevelt National forests to begin season of slash pile burning

Officials with the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests announced that they plan to begin the season for burning slash piles early next year, due to winter conditions settling in across the Front Range. The slash piles are the result of tree reduction and hazardous tree removal projects.

This season’s pile burning could begin as soon as Jan. 5, and will continue through the spring, depending on weather and fuels conditions, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

Piles from fuel reduction programs and forest thinning are ignited only when fuels managers are confident that the project can be undertaken safely and successfully, the release said. Forest Service officials said snow cover, fuel moisture, precipitation, wind, temperature, and available firefighter staffing are all considered before beginning a pile burn. Snow helps contain the piles and firefighters monitor the area during and after the burn, the release said.

Piles which are ready for burning are prioritized based on elevation, aspect, access, and proximity to homes. The release advised that smoke, flames, and glowing embers are often visible, and are a normal part of pile burning operations. The release said that public and firefighter safety is always the No. 1 priority in burning operations.

The release said that to get the latest updates on when and where burning will occur, people can follow the Forest Service on Twitter and Facebook @usfsarp. For a complete list of locations where burning will occur this season, visit the InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648.

Kelsey Hammon

