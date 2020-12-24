Boulder police sergeant inducted into Special Olympics Hall of Fame for work with Law Enforcement Torch Run

Boulder police Sgt. Dave Seper was a SWAT officer in 1985 when he made a trip down to Colorado Springs to participate in his first Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, a tradition in which law enforcement personnel help kick off regional, national and even international competitions.

“One hundred years ago when I was a very young SWAT officer for the Boulder Police Department, Colorado was probably in its third or fourth year participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a state, and back then they had SWAT teams from all over the state participating and running the Special Olympics torch, the Flame of Hope, running that across the state and into the games every year,” Seper said. “We would trade off running the torch in front of one of the SWAT trucks down I-25.”

After the run entered the Air Force Academy stadium, where the event was taking place, Seper stuck around to watch some of the athletes compete.

“I was just awestruck by not only their individual and team courage to achieve these athletic goals they had, but the way they fought through their disabilities,” Seper said. “I can’t tell you how many just jaw-dropping things I witnessed from these different athletes that day.

“I was hooked.”

In the years since that experience and as the Law Enforcement Torch Run has become the largest public awareness and fundraising group for Special Olympics, Seper has been heavily involved, participating in and organizing torch runs, spearheading local fundraisers and even serving as state director overseeing all fundraising events.

“Participating at each one of those levels has just been inspiring and rewarding in such a way that, it truly, it kind of grounds me,” Seper said. “It’s just a way to really humble you and make you appreciative of all the blessings that we have, but also to see and to partner with people in our community who in the past have really not been included by society.”

Earlier this month, Seper’s more than 30 years of dedication was honored when he was selected from nominees around the world and inducted into the Special Olypmics Hall of Fame, only the second Colorado officer chosen for the honor.

“It’s such, such a big honor,” Seper said. “To be actually recognized for that longevity was truly humbling.”

Not only was it humbling, but for Seper it was shocking. He said Special Olympics notified him he was one of 13 nominees, but kept the names of the three inductees under wraps.

“They try their hardest to completely surprise the recipient, which they did,” Seper said. “My family didn’t know, I didn’t know, until they actually presented it on that Zoom awards meeting.

“When the Zoom meeting was gong to begin, I thought there was no way I was going to be selected into the Hall of Fame. I wrote down some thoughts just in case, really truly not believing I needed to. I’m so glad that I did though, because I would have been at a loss for words.”

But one person who did know was Boulder police Chief Maris Herold, who sent two uniformed officers to Seper’s house under the guise of offering support even though they knew they would ultimately be there to congratulate him.

“To receive international recognition like this for nearly 40 years of hard work and dedication speaks volumes to Dave’s character,” Herold said in a statement. “We are proud of everything he’s accomplished that lifts up our Special Olympics athletes and continues to build relationships with our community members. These athletes inspire us, and any chance we get to come together makes our day better.”

Seper said his honor was one he shared with Boulder police and the city.

“I am so blessed to be not only part of the Boulder Police Department but the city of Boulder, because they really have embraced this,” Seper said. “It really was not about me receiving this honor, but the entire Boulder Police Department, the entire city of Boulder, all the donors, all the volunteers throughout the years. They are the ones that received this. I just happened to be the one lucky enough to share it with them.”

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Seper was not able to represent the department and the city at an in-person ceremony. And as the coronavirus pandemic has also wreaked havoc on the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run’s various fundraisers, Seper knows 2021 will be an important year.

“We did not want to jeopardize our Special Olympics athletes and our volunteers, coaches and support staff,” Seper said. “We’ve been trying our darnedest to raise whatever funds we can through virtual bingo, through different sales of T-shirts and things. They’re going to be hurting next year for sure.”

In addition to hoping the pandemic eases up so they can resume fundraising, Seper said it is important law enforcement and the athletes can connect again.

“Everybody is trying their hardest to keep that relationship up, so they know law enforcement is thinking about them and cares about them, and we’ll get through it together,” he said.

Seper said over the years, he has learned how important the ongoing relationship between Special Olympics is for both the athletes and law enforcement.

“I think it’s really a two-way street in terms of the inspiration side of it,” Seper said. “I know from talking to them and interacting with them, they are truly some of our biggest fans. They’ll be the first to tell us how much they respect and love us.”

On the other side, Seper said, “Unfortunately, and this is very true, law enforcement deals with a lot of ugly in our society. But with our relationship with Torch Run and Special Olympics athletes, we are able to experience the true beauty in the world. They show that to us in our relationships with them, when we’re at events supporting them, when we’re at their awards ceremonies. The way they treat other people, the teamwork. … It’s inspiring. It motivates you as a person.”

Seper pointed to the Special Olympics athlete’s oath, “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

“It really is about being brave in the attempt for all of us, for us to continue the fight for Special Olympic athletes, to continue that fight for inclusion for all is truly is what it’s all about, and to do that it’s not just one person,” he said. “As honored as I am to have my name in the Hall of Fame, it’s not just my name; it’s all of our names. They’re the ones that are with me in the Hall of Fame.”