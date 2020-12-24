GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fire on Boulder’s Pearl Parkway likely human caused

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder fire crews were able to contain and extinguish a grass fire in the 5200 block of Pearl Parkway Wednesday morning.

Boulder fire spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the fire was called in at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to less than an acre, and there were no injuries or structures damaged.

Waugh said the exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, but it is believed to be human caused.

The case remains under investigation.


