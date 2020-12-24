Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert to object to certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory

U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert announced Thursday that she plans to object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win in Congress next month.

Boebert, R-Rifle, released a statement with her objections, saying election integrity is essential to the republic. President Donald Trump and other Republicans, including Boebert, have questioned the election results, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and the increased use of mail ballots due to COVID-19.

State and federal election officials have reported no evidence of widespread voter fraud across the country, and one court after another has dismissed legal challenges to election results brought by the Trump campaign and the president’s allies. In Colorado in particular, officials have called the state’s election system “the gold standard.”

“Several states removed voter safeguards during the 2020 elections that violated provisions in their respective state constitutions and the United States Constitution,” Boebert said. “As a representative sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution, it is my responsibility to object to the Electoral College results that were recorded under these circumstances. The American people deserve secure and fair elections. Unfortunately, the 2020 election was neither of those things.”

Boebert will join other Republicans who have decided to object to the results, though it’s not clear whether she will be the lone Colorado Republican vote.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican who has defended Colorado’s elections, told The Denver Post that he will not be challenging the results. A spokeswoman for Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, declined to comment on Lamborn’s decision Thursday.

Boebert’s news release notes that some Democrats objected to Electoral College vote certification in 2001, 2005 and 2017.

Biden received 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 and won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes. Every state has certified its Electoral College votes, but the U.S. Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to ratify the votes before Biden takes office Jan. 20.

That count, required by the Constitution, is generally a formality. But members can use the event to object to a state’s votes.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., organized a meeting at the White House on Monday with Trump and about a dozen House Republicans who are willing to challenge the results.

With Democrats holding the House majority and several Republican senators now acknowledging Biden’s victory, any effort to block congressional approval of the election appears sure to fail. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned his members against taking such a step.

Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, urged lawmakers to remember that an effort to block the election results in Congress was “just not going anywhere.”

Denver Post reporter Justin Wingerter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.