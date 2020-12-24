Top 10 local news stories of 2020: No. 8 — BVSD commits to discontinuing school resource officer program

The Boulder Valley School District committed to discontinuing its school resource officer program, while acknowledging schools may still need to call police to handle criminal issues on campus.

The target date to end the SRO program is January 2022, giving district officials time to create new options to ensure safety and improve discipline practices.

The school board voted 6-1 in November to approve a resolution ending the school resource officer program. The decision was based on concerns that students of color are more likely to be ticketed, arrested, suspended or expelled.

Of the 45 arrests of students by school resource officers during the past three years, 33% were Latino students, who make up 19% of the district’s total enrollment, and 4% were Black students, who make up 1% of the district’s total enrollment.

School resource officers also gave 489 tickets to students during the past three years. Of those, 28% were issued to Latino students and 5% to Black students.

The resolution directs Superintendent Rob Anderson to develop a timeline and budget to create a comprehensive plan to reduce disparities in school discipline and end the SRO program. The plan is to be presented to the school board no later than May 1 and considered as part of the district’s budget process.

Before removing SROs, the resolution directs the superintendent to develop new school safety plans, revise intergovernmental agreements with law enforcement agencies and create opportunities for the community to learn about and provide input into what school safety will look like without SROs.

Boulder Valley agreed to have a community conversation about school resource officers after the NAACP’s Boulder County chapter asked the district in June to remove police officers from schools.

The request came as racial justice protests locally and across the country brought attention to police brutality and the need for reform. The NAACP cited data that shows Boulder Valley students of color are disciplined — sent out of the classroom, suspended or referred to police — at higher rates than their white classmates.

Along with looking at data and the role of school resource officers, the school board asked its new Equity Council and the District Accountability Committee to make recommendations, with both groups urging their removal from schools.

Equity Council members said police officers in schools can feel threatening to students of color and, because their numbers are so limited, aren’t that likely to be at a school when there’s a crisis.

Boulder Valley has 10 school resource officers from police departments in Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette and Louisville and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

