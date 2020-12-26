Top 10 local stories of 2020: No. 6 — Boulder County protests echo national Black Lives Matter movement

Boulder County joined the nation in calling for police reform and racial justice in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black men and women who were reported to have died at the hands of police.

About 500 people packed Boulder’s Central Park on May 30 — five days after 46-year-old Floyd died while being detained in Minneapolis. Protesters gathered to also remember the life of Taylor a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., in March. Other protests would also call for justice for Elijah McClain, who died in a hospital at the age of 23, after a struggle with Aurora police last summer.

The Black Lives Matter protests continued for months, with those participating saying that the deaths were among the signs of the racial inequity existing not just across the nation, but in Boulder County.

“I wanted you to know that the people of color who walk in this community as marginalized people walk around in another America facing other trauma that you will never have to experience,” said Maurice Cox, one of the protesters in Boulder on May 30. “But we will never be at the dinner table with your racist uncle … you need to say something. Do Something!”

Most protesters wore masks to guard against the coronavirus. Many hoisted signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” or “I can’t breathe,” a reference to Floyd’s words as he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis officers.

At a busy four-way intersection, where Canyon Boulevard, Broadway and Boulder Canyon Drive meet, Boulder protesters on May 30 poured in front of cars stopped at a red light. As the traffic lights changed green, people continued to march, heading onto Broadway with vehicles crawling behind them. Police were a presence at most protests in an effort to keep protesters safe and control traffic.

Some who joined the protests called to “defund the police,” a move to re-allocate police funds to other non-policing forms of community support, such as mental health resources.

Protesters also took to the streets of Longmont. They marched into Main Street, halting traffic as they chanted “Black lives matter!” and “No justice! No peace!” On June 5, Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler and Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur joined a rally.

Butler, who retired in July, described the protests as peaceful and well meaning.

“We’ve been clear for years in public safety that we encourage the voices of people to be heard,” Butler said. “Even more so, we encourage people to take action that will make a difference in our community.”

Boulder County’s protests remained largely peaceful, while rallies in other parts of the state and across the country turned violent and destructive. During one protest in Longmont in June, Nicholas Fowler was accused of taking out a hatchet while confronting about 50 people in downtown Longmont. Fowler pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of felony menacing and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.

In both Boulder and Longmont, popular intersections also drew both Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump supporters to the same corners. While some middle fingers and profanities were exchanged, those demonstrations also remained peaceful.

Top 10 local news stories of 2020

Through Dec. 31, the Daily Camera will count down the top stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper’s editors.