Boulder police investigating fatal crash on Broadway

Boulder police officers are investigating an overnight fatal crash near the intersection of 15th Street and Broadway.

According to an online news release from the Boulder Police Department, a single vehicle crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The release stated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Southbound Broadway was closed for several hour Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account, the road reopened around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Camera Staff

