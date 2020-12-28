GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Local News

Boulder County asks outpatient health care workers to take vaccine notification survey

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health is inviting outpatient health care workers who provide direct patient care to complete a notification survey that will connect them to vaccination clinics as additional vaccine doses become available.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Notification survey is available at https://bit.ly/2M4YG0J. After completing the survey, those workers will be notified of dates and locations of available vaccination clinics.

Also included in this first phase of vaccine distribution are firefighters, emergency services and law enforcement officers. Boulder County Public Health is partnering with the Boulder County and Longmont offices of emergency management to coordinate vaccine clinics for first responders, according to a news release.

When additional vaccine doses become available during the second and third phases in the spring and summer, local health care providers will be invited to enroll in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program to provide the vaccine to their patients.

To express interest in becoming a vaccine provider, health care providers must complete an interest form. For more information, providers can email cdphe_covidvax@state.co.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
