Boulder County reports 137 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Boulder County Public Health reported 137 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Monday.

The people who died included two residents of long-term care facilities, one in their 60s and one in their 80s, according to public health spokesperson Chana Goussetis. The other three who died were Boulder County residents in their 60s.

To date, Boulder County has had 14,476 positive or probable coronavirus cases and 179 deaths. Goussetis said one death, a long-term care resident in their 80s who died in May, did not meet the criteria for a COVID-19 death and was removed from the tally. There were 63 people hospitalized as of Monday, and there have been a total of 407 hospitalizations.

Of the 86 new coronavirus cases reported during the past week, 58% were among white people, 33% were among Hispanic or Latinx people and 9% were among people of another race.

Boulder County’s population is 77.8% white, 13.8% Hispanic/Latinx, 4.6% Asian, 2.6% other race, 0.8% Black and 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native.

The county reported that new cases of COVID-19 among Boulder County residents in the past two weeks is 367.1 per 100,000. Although that’s down from November when the state and county tightened restrictions, Boulder County remains at Level Red, which indicates severe risk.

The state will consider moving the county to the less restrictive Orange Level when the 14 day average of new cases are at or below 350 for 14 consecutive days, Goussetis said. The positivity rate and hospitalizations also must not rise.

“Right now, Boulder County is looking good but, of course, much depends on what each person did over the holiday and what they do for New Year’s Eve”, she said in a written statement.

The University of Colorado Boulder has not shared coronavirus updates on its dashboard since last week.

The St. Vrain Valley School District, which is updating its online coronavirus dashboard on Mondays during winter break, reports two active cases, one student and one staff member. There have been a total of 541 positive cases, with 376 students confirmed positive and 165 staff — one less staff member than last week.

It’s possible a false positive case was removed from the dashboard, an employee is no longer with the district or an error in the data was corrected, according to St. Vrain spokeswoman Kerri McDermid.

Boulder Valley School District reported one positive and two probable cases on its online coronavirus dashboard.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 326,668 cases statewide. Among cases, there have been 4,631 deaths, and of those, 3,717 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 17,962 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million people, 2,114,256 people have been tested.

Boulder Valley active cases

Lafayette Elementary: 1 positive, two probable

St. Vrain Valley active cases