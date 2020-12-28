GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont Library partners with The Learning Source to offer ESL, GED classes

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Longmont Library is partnering with The Learning Source Boulder County to offer free, online English as a Second Language and GED classes for adults starting in early January.

The Learning Source is providing the learning materials for the GED classes. Both classes require attendance at orientation sessions in early January and class placement testing.

Classes are for anyone age 17 or older and registration is required. For more information or to register, go to the library’s adult education page at bit.ly/LibAdult or thelearningsource.org.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
