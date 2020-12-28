Private-equity firm Delta-v raises $30M

Delta-v Capital LLC, a private-equity firm based in Boulder, has raised $30 million in its latest round.

The Boulder and Dallas-based firm raised the funds from 23 investors through its subsidiary Delta-v CN LP, according to disclosures filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday.

It’s unclear where exactly the funds will be invested. The firm declined to comment Monday, citing quiet-period regulations during active fundraising periods.

Delta-v primarily invests in software and technology companies, including an active investment in Boulder-based information security provider LogRhythm Inc. and an exited investment in Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

It opened its fourth major round to investors earlier this month, seeking to raise up to $250 million.

