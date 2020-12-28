GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Private-equity firm Delta-v raises $30M

News

Private-equity firm Delta-v raises $30M

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Delta-v Capital LLC, a private-equity firm based in Boulder, has raised $30 million in its latest round.

The Boulder and Dallas-based firm raised the funds from 23 investors through its subsidiary Delta-v CN LP, according to disclosures filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday.

It’s unclear where exactly the funds will be invested. The firm declined to comment Monday, citing quiet-period regulations during active fundraising periods.

Delta-v primarily invests in software and technology companies, including an active investment in Boulder-based information security provider LogRhythm Inc. and an exited investment in Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

It opened its fourth major round to investors earlier this month, seeking to raise up to $250 million.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Is your Realtor in the Realtor Hall of Fame?

    Fred Smith knows real estate—so well, he’s in the Realtor Hall of Fame. He has been a RE/MAX Realtor Hall...
  2. New Year, New Deli!

    Are you tired of shopping at soulless big box markets? Just say, “New Year, New Deli!” and head to Your...
  3. Frozen Water Line Repair

    Got frozen pipes? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is the solution when you need frozen water line repair. They have been...
  4. Happy New Year From Twin Peaks Liquor

    Happy New Year from Twin Peaks Liquor! Twin Peaks is proud to serve have served Longmont for over 23 years...
  5. Landmark Monuments, True Artisans In Stone

    The best granite memorials are products of true artisans in stone. Landmark Monuments are experts at the art of granite...