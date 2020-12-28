GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Two teens dead following Broadway crash in Boulder

Two teens dead following Broadway crash in Boulder

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Two 19-year-olds from Boulder are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Broadway early Sunday morning.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the two victims were in a 2004 Volkswagen traveling south on Broadway at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed into a light pole at 15th Street near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Neither person has been publicly identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as of early Monday afternoon.

Waugh said investigators suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
