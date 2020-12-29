GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Avalanche warning issued for large portions of Colorado

A large load of new snow overnight fell on a weak snowpack creating hazardous avalanche conditions for much of the state

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for much of southern and central Colorado.

A large load of new snow fell overnight on a weak snowpack, creating hazardous avalanche conditions. The warning is in effect until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Around a foot of snow fell near Aspen while a foot and a half was reported at Silverton. The fresh powered has caused CAIC to call avalanche danger “high”, which is the fourth level out of five on their scale. Most areas not covered by the warning are still listed as “considerable” or at “moderate risk” for an avalanches.

Travel in this terrain is not recommended as any avalanche triggered could be large.

The effect covers the Elk Mountains, Hardscrabble Mountains, Grand Mesa, Red Table, Ruby Range, West Elk Mountains, Mosquito Range, Sawatch Range, Rico Mountains, San Miguel Mountains, San Juan Mountains, Dallas Divide, La Garita Mountains, La Plata Mountains, Needle Mountains, Grenadier Range and Sangre de Cristo Range.

Avalanches have killed four backcountry adventurers in the last few weeks.

Jacob Shapiro | Reporter

Jake Shapiro is a breaking news reporter at The Denver Post.
