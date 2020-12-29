Boulder County reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Boulder County Public Health reported 39 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

To date, Boulder County has had 14,515 positive or probable coronavirus cases and 180 deaths. The two people who died were residents of long-term care facilities and were in their 60s and 80s, said public health spokesperson Chana Goussetis.

She said Boulder County has lost more residents to the virus — 56 — in December than any other month since the start of the pandemic. A smaller proportion of deaths now also are occurring among residents of long-term care facilities compared to earlier in the pandemic. In April and May, about 80% of deaths were among those associated with long-term care facilities, she said, compared to 63% of deaths in December.

There were 67 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there have been a total of 410 hospitalizations. Goussetis said hospitalizations are lower this week than a week ago, when 77 people were hospitalized. Hospitalizations also are down this week statewide, with 1,091 people hospitalized with COVID-19 now compared to 1,253 people a week ago.

The county reported that new cases of COVID-19 among Boulder County residents in the past two weeks is 356.7 per 100,000. Although that’s down from November when the state and county tightened restrictions, Boulder County remains at Level Red, which indicates severe risk.

The state will consider moving the county to the less restrictive Orange Level when the 14-day average of new cases are at or below 350 for 14 consecutive days. The positivity rate and hospitalizations also must not rise.

Goussetis said long-term care facilities should be receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program. In the past two weeks, there have been 176 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities in Boulder County, she said.

Julian Hazlett, executive director of The Peaks Care Center in Longmont, said The Peaks conducted a vaccine clinic in partnership with Walgreens pharmacy on Tuesday morning for residents and staff members. Through the clinic, 99% of the 63 residents and about 60% of the staff received the first of two Pfizer vaccine doses.

“It’s just a huge relief,” he said, noting the long-term care facility had an outbreak in the spring. “We’re just super excited to be able to put this behind us. We are really looking forward to the protection the residents and staff will have.”

After the last vaccination clinic scheduled in February, when residents and staff members will have received a second dose, it should be possible to start easing restrictions on visitors so residents can again see family, he said.

Also included in this first phase of vaccine distribution are firefighters, emergency services and law enforcement officers. Boulder County Public Health is partnering with the Boulder County and Longmont offices of emergency management to coordinate vaccine clinics for first responders, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted that several of their first responders received the first dose of the vaccine.

Several of us received our first round of vaccinations today in our efforts to fight #COVID19 Help us help YOU stay safe #Boulder by wearing your mask, staying at least 6 feet apart & only interacting with members of your household #InThisTogether #Colorado pic.twitter.com/OBiDqKDFiS — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) December 29, 2020

The University of Colorado Boulder has not shared coronavirus updates on its dashboard since last week.

The St. Vrain Valley School District, which is updating its online coronavirus dashboard on Mondays during winter break, on Monday reported two active cases, one student and one staff member. There have been a total of 541 positive cases, with 376 students confirmed positive and 165 staff.

Boulder Valley School District reported one positive and two probable cases on its online coronavirus dashboard.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 328,408 cases statewide. Among cases, there have been 4,687 deaths, and of those, 3,803 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 18,230 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million people, 2,118,974 people have been tested.

Boulder Valley active cases

Lafayette Elementary: 1 positive, two probable

St. Vrain Valley active cases