Longmont police investigate flag theft, graffiti outside St. Vrain Memorial Building

The American flag was stolen sometime Friday from a pole at St. Vrain Memorial Building, 700 Longs Peak Ave. (Longmont Police Department / Courtesy photo)
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont police are investigating a flag theft and possible related graffiti vandalism at Roosevelt Park.

The flag stolen from a pole outside the St. Vrain Memorial Building, 700 Longs Peak Ave., and the graffiti painted on the walls of alcoves on the building’s west side were reported to police on Sunday, said Master Police Officer Sara Aerne.

An example of the graffiti painted on a wall of the St. Vrain Memorial Building, 700 Longs Peak Ave., sometime on Friday. (Longmont Police Department / Courtesy photo)

She said both the flag removal and the graffiti are thought to have occurred on or during the night of Christmas Day, but officers do not yet know whether they are connected.

“We’re still looking into it,” Aerne said Tuesday. “We have a couple of leads” and are looking at video footage from Memorial Building cameras and other cameras in the area.

She said the graffiti on the Memorial Building wall — based on such messages as “Housing is a human right,” “Right to rest” and “Let them sleep” — may have been a reaction to the city’s recent placement of large rocks behind the blue spruce trees at those wall-side alcove locations to discourage homeless people from sleeping overnight.

“Someone may be upset” at the rocks’ installations, Aerne said.

The flag was replaced and flown on Sunday and the graffiti removed on Monday, she said.

Aerne asked that anyone with information about the flag theft or the graffiti email her at Sara.Aerne@longmontcolorado.gov or call her at 303-774-3696.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
