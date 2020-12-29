Suspect in Boulder stabbing headed to trial in 2021

The suspect accused of stabbing another man multiple times in the face and head with a fork last year is headed to trial in June.

Matthew Stanley Bukatko, 35, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Boulder District Court to one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Bukatko, who is free on $25,000 bond, is now scheduled for a five-day trial starting June 7. He also has a motions hearing on May 5 and a pre-trial readiness conference on May 26.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police were called to the 3000 block of Eastman Avenue on Nov. 13, 2019, after Bukatko called 911 and said he had “killed a person” and “had stabbed them.”

Police responded to the home and found a man in the basement unconscious with multiple lacerations, contusions and abrasions on his face. That man was transported to Boulder Community Heath’s Foothills Hospital, where doctors said he had multiple superficial stab wounds to the face and a partial left ear amputation.

Officers also found Bukatko on scene, and placed him in custody. Officers noted he was covered in blood, was under the influence and was “acting and speaking erratically,” according to the affidavit.

Police found a bent fork covered in blood in the basement. They also found knives, but said the knives did not appear to have been used in the stabbing.

According to the affidavit, Bukatko said he was trying to defend a woman, but could not identify her, and police found no evidence that another person was on scene.

Police also determined Bukatko and the stabbing victim were acquainted.