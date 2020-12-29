Two men arrested in connection with Boulder kidnapping

Two men have been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint in Boulder and driving him to Denver while trying to get him to withdraw cash from his account.

Kajuanee Ector, 19, and Christopher Newson, 18, were both arrested last week on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, theft and obstruction of telephone use.

Both men are being held in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $100,000 bonds as they await a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim in the case designs custom clothing and sells it on an app called Depop. The man told police that a user, later identified as Newson, reached out on Dec. 9 asking to buy some merchandise.

The man met up with Newson at a parking lot in Superior, but because the man did not have an app Newson was using, they could not complete the transaction.

On Dec. 13, Newson reached out again and asked to meet, this time in a Folsom Street parking lot in Boulder. The man told police he went to the parking lot and got into Newson’s car to complete the transaction, which was for $950.

The man told police that he was counting the cash Newson paid him when Newson and another man in the front seat, later identified as Ector, pointed guns at him and demanded his debit card and information. The man said Newson had a handgun, while Ector had an “Uzi” or some other submachine gun.

Newson and Ector drove the man to an ATM in Boulder, but were unable to get more than $500 because of a daily withdrawal limit on the account. Newson and Ector then drove the man to Denver while trying to get him to unlock the account over the phone with his bank.

No further withdrawals were possible, so the men eventually took the money the man had in his wallet and dropped him off in Denver. The man called his parents, who reported the incident to police.

According to the affidavit, detectives were able to get photos of both suspects from surveillance footage. Using information on various apps and the car they were driving, police were then able to identify Newson as one of the suspects.

Neither Ector nor Newson have any previous arrests in Colorado, though Ector does have a traffic case.