Antero Reservoir hit -50 degrees Wednesday — the coldest in contiguous U.S. this season

The coldest temperature in the contiguous United States for this winter season was recorded in Colorado Wednesday morning.

The temperature plummeted to -50 degrees at Antero Reservoir. Only Alaska’s -51 degrees at Birch Creek on Dec. 17 has been colder for anywhere in the country.

The reported -50 degrees ties for the fourth coldest reading observed at Antero Reservoir since observations began in 1961. The mark is still 11 degrees warmer than the coldest temperature ever recorded in Colorado, which was -61 degrees in Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985.

Antero Reservoir is about 140 miles west southwest of the metropolitan area, located on the South Platte River Park County. In December of 2019, back-to-back lows of -48 were recorded by the same station on the 30th and 31st.