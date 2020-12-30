“High-use” fee coming to six more popular Colorado state parks starting Friday

Because of consistently heavy use by visitors, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is adding a $1 high-use fee to the cost of daily vehicle passes at half a dozen more state parks starting Friday.

The fee will be charged at Lake Pueblo, Golden Gate Canyon, Staunton, Castlewood Canyon, Roxborough and Highline state parks. They join Cherry Creek, Chatfield, Boyd Lake and Eldorado Canyon state parks as areas with high-use fees.

State parks officials say the fee is needed to cover the extra expenses and resource strain associated with high levels of use. Record visitation numbers, a record number of drownings and increased protocols for COVID-19 have made the high-use fee necessary, Parks and Wildlife said in a release Wednesday.

The additional revenue generated will help parks officials with increased trash collection, increased resource damage, additional temporary staffing, additional wear and tear on facilities and other expenses that were not offset by normal vehicle pass fees.