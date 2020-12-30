Top 10 local stories of 2020: No. 2 — School districts forced to innovate new learning models for safety amid pandemic

The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts learned on March 12 that the first person in Boulder County had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a request from the health department for both districts to close schools the next day.

Soon after, the state ordered all schools to stop in-person learning.

With just two weeks to prepare, teachers moved their classes online as school district officials scrambled to ensure all students had working devices and internet connections. The districts had to figure out lesson plans, how teachers would communicate with students, what platforms to use, how to take attendance and whether work would be graded.

Teachers experimented with video chats, Google forms and breakout rooms, while some delivered paper packets, art supplies and other materials directly to students in those initial weeks.

While each district took slightly different approaches to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester, generally the focus was to provide families with as much flexibility as possible. Some families appreciated that approach, but others asked for more structure going forward, including more direct teacher instruction.

Both Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley worked during the summer to develop plans to start the school year with at least some in-person instruction. But as the first day approached, the two districts changed course, going with a remote-only start as guidelines around quarantining, group sizes and social distancing shifted.

As students returned to remote classes in August, Boulder Valley’s improvements included a single learning platform, a daily schedule to keep students engaged through a typical school day and daily teacher interactions. Students had access to a mix of recorded video lessons, live lessons and small group instruction.

Students did spend some time in the classrooms during this first semester, though how much varied by grade.

Boulder Valley’s first in-person classes started Sept. 29 with K-2 students, while the other grades were phased in during the next month. Elementary students attended four days a week in person, middle school two and high school one. St. Vrain students returned in person on Oct. 5, spending two days in the classroom and two days joining classes remotely from home. Students learned independently from home one day a week in both districts.

But even the in-person classes looked different because of the layers of safety measures required to prevent the virus from spreading.

There was less cooperative play in the early grades, while projects that required shared supplies were limited. Students in some classrooms, especially at the secondary level, learned on laptops even while in person. Most teachers taught both in-person and remote students at the same time, requiring them to be more stationary.

In November, a surge in coronavirus cases forced first Boulder Valley, then St. Vrain Valley, to again shutter schools and return to remote-only learning until winter break.

After winter break, both school districts are planning to bring elementary students back for four days a week of in-person learning, while secondary students will be phased in for a hybrid model with two days in person.

