GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Wana cuts corn syrup, shifts to organic sweeteners

News

Wana cuts corn syrup, shifts to organic sweeteners

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Wana Brands, a Boulder-based maker of edible cannabis products, is now using organic sugar and tapioca syrup to sweeten its products rather than high-fructose corn syrup.

“Wana Brands listened to our customers’ concerns about high-fructose corn syrup, and we spent months searching for the perfect organic sweetener substitute that would not sacrifice our products’ taste and texture,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said in a statement. “And even though our new organic sugar and tapioca syrup costs more to use, it is an organic ingredient alternative that our customers deserve and have come to expect from our premium cannabis-infused edibles recipes.”

Wana said it will not pass the increase cost of sweeteners on to customers.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Is your Realtor in the Realtor Hall of Fame?

    Fred Smith knows real estate—so well, he’s in the Realtor Hall of Fame. He has been a RE/MAX Realtor Hall...
  2. New Year, New Deli!

    Are you tired of shopping at soulless big box markets? Just say, “New Year, New Deli!” and head to Your...
  3. Frozen Water Line Repair

    Got frozen pipes? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is the solution when you need frozen water line repair. They have been...
  4. Happy New Year From Twin Peaks Liquor

    Happy New Year from Twin Peaks Liquor! Twin Peaks is proud to serve have served Longmont for over 23 years...
  5. Landmark Monuments, True Artisans In Stone

    The best granite memorials are products of true artisans in stone. Landmark Monuments are experts at the art of granite...