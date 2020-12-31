Boulder County reports 92 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths, two new outbreaks

Boulder County on Thursday reported 92 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. An updated state report also showed two new outbreaks in Boulder County.

To date, Boulder County Public Health has reported 14,706 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 182. There have been 414 people hospitalized. As of Wednesday, there were 67 people in the hospital. The county doesn’t plan to update its coronavirus dashboard on Friday, according to officials.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report, released on Wednesday, showed new outbreaks at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless and Rocky Mountain Instrument Co.

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless Executive Director Greg Harms said one resident tested positive last week and a second tested positive the week before, triggering the outbreak designation.

The shelter has tested residents weekly for 11 weeks, he said, administering more than 600 tests. A resident with a positive test is immediately taken to Boulder’s COVID Recovery Center and isolated, he said. The COVID Recovery Center opened in March as a shelter for homeless people who have coronavirus symptoms or who have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

The shelter’s positivity rate is under 2%, he said, below the community positivity rate.

“A less than 2% positivity rate is better than we had expected at the shelter with a congregate living situation,” he said.

State data shows the outbreak at the homeless shelter was determined Dec. 23. In total, nine residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, the data shows. Harms said the shelter doesn’t currently have any staff members who are positive or quarantining.

State data shows the outbreak at the Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. was determined Dec. 23. Eight staff members have tested positive for the virus, the data shows, and two staff member also were probable for the virus. The company, a laser optics manufacturer, is located at 106 Laser Drive in Lafayette.

“Upon learning of positive COVID cases among our production staff, we immediately shut down the affected area impacting approximately 60 employees for a two-week period between December 14-27,” Rocky Mountain Instrument CEO Steven Hahn said in a written statement. “This allowed everyone to quarantine and recover as well as get tested if they were in close proximity to the individuals who were positive. We are thankful that we had no hospitalizations.”

Since the initial cases were reported, he said, no one else has tested positive.

There are now 48 active outbreaks in the county.

The University of Colorado Boulder has not shared coronavirus updates on its dashboard since last week.

The St. Vrain Valley School District, which is updating its online coronavirus dashboard on Mondays during winter break, on Monday reported two active cases, one student and one staff member. There have been a total of 541 positive cases, with 376 students confirmed positive and 165 staff.

Boulder Valley School District reported one positive and two probable cases on its online coronavirus dashboard.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 334,097 cases statewide. Among cases, there have been 4,814 deaths, and of those, 3,907 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 18,598 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million people, 2,135,590 people have been tested.