Boulder County not reporting new coronavirus numbers on New Year’s Day

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County did not update its daily coronavirus dashboard, a decision the county had announced earlier this week.

As of Thursday, Boulder County Public Health reported 14,706 positive or probable cases, with 182 deaths and 414 people hospitalized.

Those numbers were not updated Friday due to the holiday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report, released on Wednesday, showed new outbreaks at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless and Rocky Mountain Instrument Co.

Boulder Valley School District reported one positive and two probable cases on its online coronavirus dashboard.

The St. Vrain Valley School District is only updating its online coronavirus dashboard on Mondays during winter break. The University of Colorado Boulder has also not been regularly updating its dashboard during the winter break.

Colorado counties at Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial — including Boulder County — will see a loosening of public health restrictions beginning next week after Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out the decision Wednesday night.

