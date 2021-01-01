Boulder’s Twisted Pine Brewing temporarily closing

Boulder’s Twisted Pine Brewing Company is closing its kitchen and in-person services due to the effects of the pandemic and restrictions on indoor dining.

In an email sent Friday, the company said its taproom and restaurant at 3201 Walnut St. would be going into “hibernation.” The company said it has seen “months of revenue downturn” and was anticipating a further drop in revenue in the colder months ahead.

The brewery will still be selling beer to-go on Fridays and Saturdays, but will no longer be offering any food services.

“We fully expect to reopen as soon as conditions allow, and we’re hoping that’s sooner than later,” Bob Baile, president of Twisted Pine, said in a statement. “The most difficult part of the temporary closing is the loss of jobs. We have always been proud of our staff and our ability to provide employment for a number of residents.”

Added Baile, “We saw so much support from our customers over the last months but it just was not enough to provide a sustainable business. We want to thank all who came out to enjoy our beer, even in the cold.”

The move comes just as Boulder County, along with others in the state, appears to be set to move back to Level Orange restrictions following an announcement from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.