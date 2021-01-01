Longmont baby girl the first born in Boulder County in 2021

Considering the year that was 2020, a lot of people were looking forward to New Year’s Day 2021. But for some families, the day was made extra special by new additions to the family.

“That was the blessing of the whole situation,” said Jazzmen, a Longmont woman who gave birth to the first Boulder County baby of the year. “I was ending (the year) in extreme pain, but I began the new one with an extraordinary gift.”

That gift was baby Jazzmyn, who was born at 12:29 a.m. Friday at Longmont United Hospital and delivered by Dr. Landrey Fagan.

Jazzmen, who did not wish to reveal her last name, said Jazzmyn is her fifth child but first girl.

“Oh yeah,” Jazzmen said of whether or not she was happy to finally have a girl after four boys.

As for the name, Jazzmen said, “I wanted her to have my name, but then I wanted her to have her own name as well. That’s where the letter switch at the end came from. I just wanted her to have a piece of me.”

And while she is a 2021 baby, in true 2020 fashion Jazzmyn has already had her first video conference when her brothers got a chance to see her remotely.

“They’re super excited, they’ve all already seen her during a video chat,” Jazzmen said.

The fact that Jazzmen’s other children had to meet their new sibling remotely was a reminder of how much different the world baby Jazzmyn was being born into truly is.

“I just had to be super careful,” Jazzmen said of her pregnancy. “I had a lot of fears that if I was unsafe and I exposed myself to COVID, I wouldn’t be able to see her.

“It was kind of difficult, but at the same time totally worth it.”

Jazzmen said her due date was Thursday, so she knew there was a chance she would have a New Year’s baby. But she said going into the birth, she didn’t have a strong preference on which side of midnight her baby came.

“I was just trusting in God’s plan for us,” she said.

But after finding out that baby Jazzmyn was the first baby in the county and one of the first in Colorado, her mother said it was something she found neat after all.

“I just didn’t even think of how cool something like that would be for her,” Jazzmen said. “She’s already starting her own legacy, and she’s a pretty awesome baby already.”

Just behind baby Jazzmyn was Delany Portillo Rascon, who was born to Jessica Rascon Estrada at Louisville’s Avista Adventist Hospital at 1:08 a.m. Friday.

The first baby in the state was Gia Elise Barcus-Gray, who was born just seconds after midnight at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

Elsewhere in Boulder County, Boulder Community Health, UCHealth’s Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont and Good Samaritan Medical Center did not report any births Friday.