Boulder County reports 107 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 107 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The numbers reported Sunday bring the county’s total positive or probable cases to 14,996. The county’s death toll remained at 182. There have been 415 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, the county reported that there were 67 people in the hospital.

New cases of COVID-19 among Boulder County residents in the past two weeks is 334.1 per 100,000.

The University of Colorado Boulder last updated its online coronavirus dashboard on Dec. 24. During testing on Dec. 23, the university reported that there were five positive test results determined from 153 diagnostic tests. The university also conducted 486 monitoring tests. There were no campus isolation spaces in use. Since the school year began Aug. 24, there have been 1,725 positive test results, the dashboard shows. The campus has taken a total of 16,067 diagnostic tests and 74,267 monitoring tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 341,250 cases. Among cases, there have been 4,934 deaths, and of those, 3,907 deaths are due to COVID-19. There are 18,713 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 2,158,828 people tested.