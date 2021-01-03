GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Rescuers help woman injured on Royal Arch Trail…

NewsColorado News

Rescuers help woman injured on Royal Arch Trail in Boulder’s Chautauqua Park

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A woman who injured her knee while descending the Royal Arch Trail in Boulder’s Chautauqua Park was rescued Sunday.

The 34-year-old from Lakewood was hurt shortly after 5 p.m. while jumping from rock to rock after watching the sunset with two other hikers, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers provided first aid, while Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members provided additional medical care before carrying her in a litter down to the Enchanted Mesa and Mesa Trail intersection. From there, she was taken in a ranger’s vehicle to Chautauqua Auditorium, where she was met by friends who drove her to medical care.

The rescue took about three and a half hours.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Is your Realtor in the Realtor Hall of Fame?

    Fred Smith knows real estate—so well, he’s in the Realtor Hall of Fame. He has been a RE/MAX Realtor Hall...
  2. New Year, New Deli!

    Are you tired of shopping at soulless big box markets? Just say, “New Year, New Deli!” and head to Your...
  3. Frozen Water Line Repair

    Got frozen pipes? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is the solution when you need frozen water line repair. They have been...
  4. Happy New Year From Twin Peaks Liquor

    Happy New Year from Twin Peaks Liquor! Twin Peaks is proud to serve have served Longmont for over 23 years...
  5. Landmark Monuments, True Artisans In Stone

    The best granite memorials are products of true artisans in stone. Landmark Monuments are experts at the art of granite...