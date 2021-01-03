Rescuers help woman injured on Royal Arch Trail in Boulder’s Chautauqua Park

A woman who injured her knee while descending the Royal Arch Trail in Boulder’s Chautauqua Park was rescued Sunday.

The 34-year-old from Lakewood was hurt shortly after 5 p.m. while jumping from rock to rock after watching the sunset with two other hikers, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers provided first aid, while Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members provided additional medical care before carrying her in a litter down to the Enchanted Mesa and Mesa Trail intersection. From there, she was taken in a ranger’s vehicle to Chautauqua Auditorium, where she was met by friends who drove her to medical care.

The rescue took about three and a half hours.