Acquisition gives Circle Graphics digital billboard foothold

With the recent acquisition of a majority stake in Anthem Displays LLC, Longmont’s Circle Graphics LLC has boosted its presence in the digital billboard market.

“Anthem continues Circle’s tradition of leadership in serving the (out-of-home marketing, or OOH) market by delivering innovative, high quality, and lower cost-of-ownership digital displays, which expands the portfolio of products Circle offers to our OOH partners,” Circle Graphics OOH president Rod Rackley said in a statement.

Terms of the Anthem deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the fourth such deal in the past two years.

Bizwest Staff

