Body found in parked car along Peak to Peak…

Latest Headlines

Body found in parked car along Peak to Peak Highway Monday

Foul play not suspected

klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 33-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car along the Peak to Peak Highway on Monday afternoon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A nearby resident reported that a car had been parked at a pull off near the highway, also signed as Colo. 72, and Riverside Drive near Raymond in unincorporated Boulder County for three days, and deputies discovered the deceased man when they arrived on scene at 12:55 p.m. Foul play is not suspected, according to a news release.

The cause, manner of death and identity of the man will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office when they are determined and the man’s family has been notified.

Katie Langford

