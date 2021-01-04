Boulder Chamber asks for approval of Macy’s reuse proposal

The Boulder Chamber has asked the Boulder City Council to approve the adaptive reuse of the Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) property on the Twenty Ninth Street mall.

The council is set to consider the reuse project at its meeting Tuesday night. It delayed a vote in December because of the absence of a council member.

In a letter to the council, the chamber said that the Macy’s building has become an empty box in an important commercial zone, and the city should not pass up the opportunity to permit reuse of the site as proposed by the Macy’s corporation. The Macy plan would include retail on the ground floor of the Macy’s building and office functions on the upper floors. Office workers, the chamber said, would provide daytime activity in the commercial center.

The chamber, noting remote employment trends brought on by the pandemic, said the office concept for the Macy’s building would help to restore daytime retail shoppers and diners in the Twenty Ninth Street commercial sector, help to replace sales tax revenue lost during the pandemic and help to support other businesses in the community.

The Boulder council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

