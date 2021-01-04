GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Miraflora’s Boulder County hemp farm earns organic certification

Miraflora CBD, a maker of CBD products such as gel capsules and tinctures operated by Buffalo Ventures LLC, recently announced that it’s 160-acre Boulder County hemp farm has received organic certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The USDA Organic seal is one of the most recognized and sought after in the country,” Miraflora CEO Christopher Wynne said in a prepared statement. “It was important to us to continue to separate ourselves from the rest of the field by officially certifying the high standards we hold for ourselves. We are proud to be able to bring our vision to life and provide consumers with safe, clean and premium products.”

To become certified, the firm had to meet standards related to “using cultural and biological processes that support the cycling of on-farm resources, promoting ecological balance, and conserving biodiversity,” according to a company news release.

