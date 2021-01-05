Boulder County coroner IDs Broomfield man found dead in car

The 33-year-old man found dead inside a parked car along the Peak to Peak Highway on Monday has been identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as William Andrew Hannah, of Broomfield.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a resident on Monday reported a car had been parked at a pull off near Colo. 72 and Riverside Drive near Raymond in unincorporated Boulder County for three days.

Deputies found Hannah’s body when they arrived on scene. Foul play is not suspected.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.