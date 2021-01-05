Boulder Police Department adds more town halls

The Boulder Police Department will host its next town hall on Jan. 14 with a focus on homelessness.

Initially, the department planned to host meetings every other month but now will conduct town halls monthly after more than 200 people signed up for the first one. The meetings will begin at various times to accommodate different schedules.

The hourlong Jan. 14 meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. It will be facilitated by a city representative and include a question-and-answer period with a member of the police department’s homeless outreach team and Police Chief Maris Herold.

Attendees are asked to submit questions in advance and must register to attend the event. The town halls will be recorded in English and Spanish and posted online for those who cannot attend.

Submit questions and register online at bouldercolorado.gov/police/police-chief-virtual-meetings.