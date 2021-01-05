Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boulder crash

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a fatal crash in December as Eduardo Garcia Diaz and Carla Morquecho.

Both were 19 and Boulder residents.

Boulder police said the two were in a 2004 Volkswagen traveling south on Broadway about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 27 when the vehicle crashed into a light pole at 15th Street near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Police said Diaz was driving while Morquecho was the passenger.

Morquecho was pronounced dead at the scene, while Diaz was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators suspect alcohol played a role in the crash, but the case remains under investigation.

Fundraisers to raise money for both of their services were set up on GoFundMe.

“Carla was taken from us too soon,” the post for Morquecho stated. “She was a beautiful spirit, who constantly lived in the moment and brought joy to everyone around her. She was a nurturing and loving daughter and sister. She leaves behind so many wonderful memories and a legacy of love. Our family loves and will miss her radiant smile everyday.”

The post for Diaz stated, “Eduardo was a caring, loving person, and wonderful person. He was a son, brother, friend, and cousin whose life was cut short. Eduardo was the type of person who anyone could count on. He had a passion for cars and aspired to be a mechanic. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and community.”