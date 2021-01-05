Elise Jones to head Southwest Energy Efficiency Project

Elise Jones, who is concluding her final week as an elected Boulder County commissioner, will be the next executive director of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, SWEEP announced Tuesday.

The Boulder-based Southwest Energy Efficiency Project identifies itself as a public-interest organization promoting greater energy efficiency and clean transportation programs and policies in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Jones, a Boulder Democrat, is completing eight years as the District 1 Boulder County commissioner, a post to which she was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. Before occupying that county office, she spent 13 years as executive director of the Colorado Environmental Coalition, the predecessor to Conservation Colorado.

She’s to become SWEEP’s executive director starting Jan. 15.

“SWEEP’s Board of Directors is thrilled that Elise Jones will serve as our next executive director,” Bruce Ray, SWEEP’s board chair, said in the organization’s Tuesday news release. “Elise is a highly regarded and passionate clean energy and sustainability advocate, as well as an accomplished nonprofit leader. The Board is confident that with Elise at the helm, SWEEP will continue its tradition of highly impactful work.”

Besides serving as Boulder County commissioner, Jones is a member of Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission, board chair of the Western Leaders Network, a board member of Denver Regional Council of Governments, a member of the Colorado Statewide Transportation Advisory Committee and the Reimagine RTD (Regional Transportation District) Advisory Committee, and Co-chair of the RTD Accountability Committee.

Jones will succeed Howard Geller, SWEEP’s founder and executive director since 2001.

“While Howard’s will be big shoes to fill, I’m very excited to be joining the SWEEP team and carrying on the organization’s successful track record of policy advocacy to cut energy waste, reduce emissions, and promote clean transportation,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones said in a Tuesday interview that SWEEP “is a very impactful organization. It’s small but mighty.”

Geller will remain at SWEEP until the end of February to assist with the executive director transition. After that he will partially retire, but continue working part time as a consultant.

SWEEP said in its news release that under Geller’s leadership, the organization helped Southwestern states pass more than 130 laws “that are increasing energy efficiency and advancing clean transportation, thereby saving consumers and businesses billions of dollars and cutting harmful pollutant emissions by hundreds of millions of tons.”

Jones’ predecessor in the District 1 commissioner’s seat, Boulder Democrat Will Toor, joined SWEEP as director of its transportation program after leaving the county board in 2013. Then Gov.-elect Jared Polis named Toor to be executive director of the Colorado Energy Office in December 2018.

Jones was term-limited and could not seek re-election to the Board of County Commissioners last year. Her successor, Boulder Democrat Claire Levy, will take her oath of office Tuesday.