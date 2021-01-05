Longmont man accused of causing injury crash while driving drunk

A Longmont man has been arrested after reportedly causing a crash that seriously injured a woman on Sunday.

Oscar Lozano, 32, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, DUI and driving without insurance.

Online court records show he was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond after an appearance in court Tuesday and has a formal filing of charges scheduled for Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Longmont police were called to the scene of a crash at 6 p.m. Sunday at Third Avenue and Hover Street.

Police on scene determined Lozano was driving a silver pickup and had turned left in front of a white pickup, causing the crash. A passenger inside the white truck suffered several broken bones that a doctor determined qualified as serious bodily injury.

According to the affidavit, Lozano denied drinking. But officers on scene reported Lozano smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy eyes, and was unable to walk steadily.

Lozano refused to perform roadside maneuvers and also refused a voluntary blood draw, and was taken to the Longmont United Hospital.

Lozano was originally issued a summons for DUI and lack of insurance, but was arrested Monday after police were made aware of the serious injuries the passenger in the other vehicle suffered.

According to online court records, Lozano has a previous conviction for felony menacing as well as several traffic citations.

His booking photo has not yet been released.