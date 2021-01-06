Boulder County issues environmental sustainability grants

Boulder County announced this week the award of grant funding to its municipalities for environmental sustainability efforts.

“We are thrilled to continue this grant program, thanks to voters’ approval of the Sustainability Tax,” Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones said in a county news release. “I have been so proud of the vision and creativity from Boulder County municipalities over the years. This tenacity has resulted in many successful projects.”

The grant funding, according to the release, has been provided for the following:

Boulder: Proposed funding of $120,000 to develop a carbon management tool and related data systems enabling Boulder to assess, design and optimize carbon sequestration actions across three primary ecosystem climate solutions: organics-to-compost to sequestration; soil-based sequestration treatments; and urban forest carbon drawdown. Boulder also proposed funding to launch a food-related reusable container program in the community.

Erie: Proposed funding of $15,000 to offer water conservation services and incentives to residents in partnership with Resource Central.

Jamestown: Proposed funding of $14,098 to support diversion of waste from the landfill through the continuation of recycling and hard-to-recycle material diversion and repair of the community ditch for agricultural purposes.

Lafayette: Proposed funding of $34,910 to support business sustainability by augmenting the rebates and incentives provided by Boulder County Partners for a Clean Environment for businesses in Lafayette, exploration of the development of a neighborhood sustainability program, and update of the community-wide greenhouse gas inventory.

Longmont: Proposed funding of $110,012 to support the completion of a climate vulnerability and risk mapping project, funding a part-time climate equity and engagement specialist position to identify areas in the community that may be disproportionately impacted by extreme climate impacts, and funding a sustainability grant and residential program coordinator position.

Louisville: Proposed funding of $23,696 to continue to support a part-time sustainability specialist to implement the city’s Sustainability Action Plan and coordinate the achievement of adopted climate action goals.

Lyons: Proposed funding of $15,000 to offer water conservation services to residents in partnership with Resource Central, to explore the feasibility of a community solar project, and to continue to advance zero waste in the community, including composting education, yard waste and curbside compost collection, and comprehensive waste-related ordinances.

Nederland: Proposed funding of $15,000 to contract with a sustainability expert for program management, streamlined communication, and valuable sustainability expertise to support Nederland’s sustainability goals.

Superior: Proposed funding of $15,000 to conduct goat grazing as a sustainable open space management practice, ensure healthy and vibrant ecosystems, reduce use of gas-powered equipment, and reduce the use of herbicides and pesticides.

