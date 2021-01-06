GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Urban-Gro consolidates shares outstanding

News

Urban-Gro consolidates shares outstanding

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Urban-Gro Inc. (OTCMKTS: UGROD) is using a reverse stock split to increase the value of its shares outstanding.

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Lafayette indoor agriculture engineering firm said that it exchanged every six shares held by stockholders for one new stock at the beginning of the year.

The stock will trade under the ticker “UGROD” for 20 days before reverting to its “UGRO” symbol.

Companies use reverse stock splits to consolidate their shares outstanding, meaning their shareholders’ ownership stakes aren’t diluted but the shares themselves are in theory more valuable. Such a move usually signals that a company is in dire financial straits.

However, Urban-Gro said this week it projects to have record revenues in 2020 as it prepares to join the Nasdaq Global Markets.

The stock closed at $15 per share on Wednesday with very little trading volume recorded.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Is your Realtor in the Realtor Hall of Fame?

    Fred Smith knows real estate—so well, he’s in the Realtor Hall of Fame. He has been a RE/MAX Realtor Hall...
  2. New Year, New Deli!

    Are you tired of shopping at soulless big box markets? Just say, “New Year, New Deli!” and head to Your...
  3. Frozen Water Line Repair

    Got frozen pipes? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating is the solution when you need frozen water line repair. They have been...
  4. Happy New Year From Twin Peaks Liquor

    Happy New Year from Twin Peaks Liquor! Twin Peaks is proud to serve have served Longmont for over 23 years...
  5. Landmark Monuments, True Artisans In Stone

    The best granite memorials are products of true artisans in stone. Landmark Monuments are experts at the art of granite...