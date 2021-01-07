GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

BNSF cancels quiet zone construction at 55th…

Local News

BNSF cancels quiet zone construction at 55th Street

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BNSF Railway canceled a project to construct a quiet zone at the 55th Street railroad crossing in Boulder.

According to a news release from the city, quiet zones address the impact of train horn noise on surrounding neighborhoods and businesses through physical infrastructure that allows train engineers to pass through railroad crossings without needing to sound train horns. However, engineers still have the authority to sound the horn if unsafe conditions exist.

The railroad company initially planned work at 55th Street and Pearl Parkway. The Pearl Parkway project will continue and will result in closures between Junction Place and Frontier Avenue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 and 11.

“We will update the community if a new date is determined by BNSF for 55th Street,” Boulder’s Transportation and Mobility department stated.

Deborah Swearingen

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. This Is Original Colorado Art

    Independence Gallery is an ever-changing showcase of the works by some of Northern Colorado artists. This is original Colorado art...
  2. Don’t Suffer With Eczema

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies says, “Don’t suffer with eczema discomfort.” The good news is that eczema can be controlled...
  3. The Finest Lingerie Brands

    Christina’s Luxuries is your special place in Boulder for the finest lingerie brands. The selection is incredible: bras, panties, teddies,...
  4. Every Kind Of Floor Covering

    Our favorite flooring store has got to be Carpet Masters of Colorado. Why? They have every kind of floor covering...
  5. The Security Of Independent Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is designed for older adults who seek the security of independent living within a real community. Residents...