Boulder’s restaurant SOS program continuing until money runs out

Boulder will continue offering restaurants and customers free delivery on orders from Nosh Boulder until funding for its Restaurant Safe Ordering Service program runs out.

The city began the SOS program in November and used a portion of its federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for it. Boulder stated in a news release that it expects the funding to last through January.

Initially, the city fronted the restaurant’s delivery fees but later extended that to customers as well. The Restaurant SOS program is meant to support local restaurants and incentivize people who are safely dining out by ordering delivery, according to a news release.

In order to participate, customers and restaurants must be using Nosh Boulder.

Visit boulder.noshdelivery.co/ to learn more about Nosh Boulder. The app can be downloaded in the Apple app store and the Google Play store.