GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder’s restaurant SOS program…

Business

Boulder’s restaurant SOS program continuing until money runs out

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder will continue offering restaurants and customers free delivery on orders from Nosh Boulder until funding for its Restaurant Safe Ordering Service program runs out.

The city began the SOS program in November and used a portion of its federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for it. Boulder stated in a news release that it expects the funding to last through January.

Initially, the city fronted the restaurant’s delivery fees but later extended that to customers as well. The Restaurant SOS program is meant to support local restaurants and incentivize people who are safely dining out by ordering delivery, according to a news release.

In order to participate, customers and restaurants must be using Nosh Boulder.

Visit boulder.noshdelivery.co/ to learn more about Nosh Boulder. The app can be downloaded in the Apple app store and the Google Play store.

Deborah Swearingen

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. This Is Original Colorado Art

    Independence Gallery is an ever-changing showcase of the works by some of Northern Colorado artists. This is original Colorado art...
  2. Don’t Suffer With Eczema

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies says, “Don’t suffer with eczema discomfort.” The good news is that eczema can be controlled...
  3. The Finest Lingerie Brands

    Christina’s Luxuries is your special place in Boulder for the finest lingerie brands. The selection is incredible: bras, panties, teddies,...
  4. Every Kind Of Floor Covering

    Our favorite flooring store has got to be Carpet Masters of Colorado. Why? They have every kind of floor covering...
  5. The Security Of Independent Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is designed for older adults who seek the security of independent living within a real community. Residents...