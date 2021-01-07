Local leaders lay out 2021 transportation priorities during Commuting Solutions gathering

As government and private sector leaders turn the page on an tumultuous 2020, a group of local officials gathered virtually Thursday to discuss transportation policy priorities for the new year.

Much of the discussion at the Commuting Solutions’ 12th annual Legislative Breakfast centered around clean energy and how to promote greener transportation while maintaining sales tax-driven government funding for projects as more and more Coloradans opt to drive electric vehicles.

“Were trying to reduce congestion and improve air quality” with the “goal of improving the quality of life within our region,” Louisville planning director Robert Zuccaro said. In order to do so, he said, government leaders must collaborate with business partners.

One such partner present at Thursday’s conference was Xcel Energy-Colorado president Alice Jackson, who said the utility is investing in e-vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We have to make sure it’s accessible to everyone,” she said of electric vehicle transportation.

Gov. Jared Polis said, “It’s a good thing that vehicles are more efficient but the problem is they still use the roads.”

As EVs, which use far less fuel than traditional cars and trucks, become more common, it reduces funding for road projects, which are mainly paid for using gas taxes.

“We want our future [projects to be funded in a way] that makes more sense in the long term as we get to our post-gasoline future,” Colorado Rep. Matt Gray (D- Boulder) said.

Colorado Sen. Faith Winters (D-Adams) agreed with Jackson’s point of improving accessibility for greener transportation options.

“Equity is really important,” she said.

Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said equity isn’t just about getting more people into EVs; it can be something as simple as installing sound walls along highways to keep traffic noise out of neighborhoods.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper pointed to RTD’s FasTracks program as an example of “one of the most ambitious transit projects in modern history” and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said that as the new Congress begins its work, “infrastructure funding is at the very top of our agenda list.”

Additional priorities for Commuting Solutions and its local partners include:

Finding funding for highway projects along roads such as Colo. 119 and Colo. 7.

Exploring service improvements for the Northwest Rail line.

Simplifying or adding new local financing options for transportation projects.

Regardless of the individual policy priorities, at the end of the day events like the Legislative Breakfast highlight the ongoing need for regional cooperation.

“We all come together and lobby for our region and have each other’s backs,” Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley said.

