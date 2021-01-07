GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Naturally Boulder executive director steps down

Business

Naturally Boulder executive director steps down

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Arron Mansika (Courtesy photo)

Arron Mansika has resigned the top role at Naturally Boulder after 16 years in the position, saying it was time for the natural-products startup accelerator to have new leadership.

In a statement, Naturally Boulder said Mansika resigned effective New Year’s Eve and is working in a limited role while the group searches for a new head. It intends to hire a new executive director as soon as possible.

In a statement, Mansika said the pandemic has created a moment where he thinks a new leader would better position the group for the post-COVID world.

“As Naturally Boulder progresses through the COVID-19 world into what is already forming as some sort of new era for the organic and natural products industry, I think and feel it’s important and necessary for Naturally Boulder to have a new leader,” he said.

Mansika joined the group in 2006 and worked multiple roles before becoming Naturally Boulder’s first official executive director in 2014. Under his direction, the group formed a national cohort of natural-product makers that launched in 2020.

The group said Maniska will “return to his entrepreneurial roots” but made no other mention of his future plans.

Mansika did not respond to a request for further comment Thursday afternoon.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t Suffer With Eczema

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies says, “Don’t suffer with eczema discomfort.” The good news is that eczema can be controlled...
  2. The Finest Lingerie Brands

    Christina’s Luxuries is your special place in Boulder for the finest lingerie brands. The selection is incredible: bras, panties, teddies,...
  3. Every Kind Of Floor Covering

    Our favorite flooring store has got to be Carpet Masters of Colorado. Why? They have every kind of floor covering...
  4. The Security Of Independent Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is designed for older adults who seek the security of independent living within a real community. Residents...
  5. Is your Realtor in the Realtor Hall of Fame?

    Fred Smith knows real estate—so well, he’s in the Realtor Hall of Fame. He has been a RE/MAX Realtor Hall...