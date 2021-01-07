Naturally Boulder executive director steps down

Arron Mansika has resigned the top role at Naturally Boulder after 16 years in the position, saying it was time for the natural-products startup accelerator to have new leadership.

In a statement, Naturally Boulder said Mansika resigned effective New Year’s Eve and is working in a limited role while the group searches for a new head. It intends to hire a new executive director as soon as possible.

In a statement, Mansika said the pandemic has created a moment where he thinks a new leader would better position the group for the post-COVID world.

“As Naturally Boulder progresses through the COVID-19 world into what is already forming as some sort of new era for the organic and natural products industry, I think and feel it’s important and necessary for Naturally Boulder to have a new leader,” he said.

Mansika joined the group in 2006 and worked multiple roles before becoming Naturally Boulder’s first official executive director in 2014. Under his direction, the group formed a national cohort of natural-product makers that launched in 2020.

The group said Maniska will “return to his entrepreneurial roots” but made no other mention of his future plans.

Mansika did not respond to a request for further comment Thursday afternoon.

