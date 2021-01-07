New CU regents sworn in, shifting board to Democratic control

Three newly elected University of Colorado regents took the oath of office in a virtual ceremony Thursday, officially marking the beginning of Democratic control of the Board of Regents for the first time in more than 40 years.

Nolbert Chavez, Callie Rennison and Ilana Spiegel were sworn in by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the first virtual swearing-in ceremony in CU’s history.

Chavez, Rennison and Spiegel are Democrats. Chavez and Rennison replace Democratic Regents Irene Griego and Linda Shoemaker, respectively, and Spiegel replaces Republican Regent John Carson.

In speeches after they were sworn in, the new regents asserted that Coloradans elected a majority-Democrat board because voters are ready for a change.

Chavez recalled visiting the CU Boulder campus as a state legislator in the 1990s, along with other state elected officials of color, to talk about diversity, equity and inclusion. A handful of faculty and students greeted them, but no administrators, chancellor, president or regents.

“Unless you’re in the majority of the school board, the House of Representatives, the state Senate or the Board of Regents, you don’t set the agenda. You don’t drive change,” Chavez said. “Fast forward to today, I would bet my last dollar that conversations about removing systemic barriers to education and advancement and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion are going to get a heck of a lot more attention than they did that night, and that’s what it means to be in the majority.”

Chavez concluded his comments by quoting a Bob Dylan song: “For the times, they are a-changin’.”

Rennison spoke of higher education as a public good, and that “the actions of the new board majority will be guided by our commitment that the benefit of high quality public education extend not only to our students but to the community, the state and the nation.”

Rennison also noted the importance of prioritizing people first and making all feel welcome, stating specific goals to increase lactation facilities and make sure all campuses comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as dismantling structural barriers that hinder diversity at CU.

Spiegel spoke about Rachel Noel, the first African American woman to be elected to the Board of Regents, who was elected in the 1970s.

“We too must meet the challenges of our time and truly commit to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” Spiegel said. “Every single person in the CU system deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of the color of their skin, their sex or their beliefs. CU needs to uncover the systems of exclusion that are keeping many in our community from fulfilling their true potential.”

Spiegel also called for an increase in higher education from the state.

The Democratic regents, which include Lesley Smith and Jack Kroll, later released a statement about their goals for the CU system, which echoed the speeches of Chavez, Rennison and Spiegel.

Those goals include working with the state’s congressional delegation to expand the scope and size of Pell Grants, which fund higher education for low-income students, and to reform federal financial aid, student loans and support for minority-serving institutions.

The Democratic regents will embark on a listening tour over the next 100 days to hear feedback from the public, faculty, staff and students, according to the statement.

“It’s our obligation and honor to listen to your feedback, and act with transparency before enacting any change,” the statement said. “We expect to work with shared governance leaders and the community to create forums for this feedback. And we encourage the public to provide feedback on all elements of CU including, but not limited to system and university leadership, as well as educational programs and offerings.”