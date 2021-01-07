Phil DiStefano condemns John Eastman election fraud comments

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano chastised visiting scholar John Eastman for spreading “conspiracy theories” about election fraud but said he would not fire Eastman in a message to the campus community Thursday.

Eastman spoke at a rally for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, alleging without evidence that there was widespread election fraud in the Nov. 3 general election and the Tuesday runoff election in Georgia. Rioters from the rally later stormed the Capitol building and brought congressional proceedings to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory to a halt.

“His continued advocacy of conspiracy theories is repugnant, and he will bear the shame of his role in undermining confidence in the rule of law,” DiStefano wrote.

But DiStefano said he would not dismiss Eastman from his post as a visiting scholar in conservative thought and policy at the Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization, citing Board of Regent policies that state CU will not censor faculty member’s political statements or discipline faculty because the university disapproves of them.

“That policy stems from the First Amendment, which protects even abhorrent or ignorant political speech and prevents public employers from taking adverse action,” DiStefano wrote. “Yesterday, we learned the high price of disregard of the law and the Constitution. I will not violate the law by removing a visiting professor from a position that he will occupy at most for only a few more months, as his contract will expire in May.”

DiStefano also asserted that Eastman does not reflect CU Boulder’s values.

“He has embarrassed our institution. CU Boulder is committed to the free exchange of ideas and the pursuit of knowledge, and Professor Eastman has contributed nothing of value to support the ideals of either the Benson Center or CU Boulder,” DiStefano wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.