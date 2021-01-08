GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths over the holidays, 9 at long-term facilities

Boulder County is reporting an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths, 9 of which involved residents of long-term care facilities, that happened over the holidays, according to Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis.

“I am heartbroken to report that we have been notified of 14 additional Boulder County residents with COVID-19 who have passed away,” between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, the notice from Goussetis stated. She wrote that the people who died were in the age ranges of the 50s to the 90s.

“Nine of these beloved residents were associated with a long-term care facility,” Goussetis said. She said the holidays contributed to a delay in reporting the deaths.

This is a developing story.

